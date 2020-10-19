Pelosi Gives Trump Administration 48-Hour Deadline To Compromise On Coronavirus Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has given the Trump administration 48 hours to address differences between what Democrats and Republicans want in a second coronavirus relief bill.

Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi, tweeted Saturday night that the speaker and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke for an hour regarding the relief bill.

“While there was some encouraging news on testing, there remains work to do to ensure there is a comprehensive testing plan that includes contact tracing and additional measures to address the virus’ disproportionate impact on communities of color,” Hammill tweeted. “There remains an array of additional differences as we go provision by provision that must be addressed in a comprehensive manner in the next 48 hours. Decisions must be made by the White House in order to demonstrate that the Administration is serious about reaching a bipartisan agreement that provides for Americans with the greatest needs during the pandemic.”

Pelosi’s 48-hour deadline rings hollow given in her own refusal to seriously address a second round of relief. Earlier this month, Pelosi held a vote on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package that received zero Republican votes and even lost 18 Democrat votes, The Daily Wire previously reported. Democrats even messaged Pelosi and asked her to accept the Trump administration’s $1.6 trillion offer. – READ MORE

