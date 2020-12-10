Anti-Voter Fraud Group Finds Suspicious Link Between Nevada State Website and Intelligence-Linked Pakistani Company

An anti-voter fraud organization has alerted state and federal government authorities after it found a suspicious link between a Nevada state government website and a Pakistani company that is allegedly linked to Pakistani intelligence services, Breitbart News has learned.

The organization, True the Vote, alerted state and federal authorities after it requested a Nevada voter registration list through the Nevada secretary of state’s website, and received an email back with a downloadable voter file. That email arrived with an employee of Pakistani company Kavtech carbon copied.

True the Vote President Catherine Engelbrecht wrote Thursday in a letter to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers obtained exclusively by Breitbart News that when the email arrived, “I was shocked to see the inclusion of another email address in the CC line.”

“The address was [email protected] Waqas Butt is the CEO of Kavtech Solutions Ltd.. Kavtech is a Pakistani owned company, located in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, with ties to Pakistani intelligence, military, and the interior,” she wrote.

Election researchers aware of the situation said the inclusion of the email could be anything from an accident by a contractor who worked on the Nevada secretary of state’s website, to an indication of an unauthorized intrusion into the backend of the state government website’s system by a company allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).- READ MORE

