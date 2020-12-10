Pennsylvania AG Says Supreme Court Sent ‘Crystal Clear Message’ To Trump: Accept Defeat

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro said SCOTUS declining to hear a case challenging the election results sent a firm message to President Trump.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that yesterday, the Supreme Court sent a firm message to President Donald Trump: Accept defeat and the incoming Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

The Court declined to hear a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro made his comments on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the Supreme Court’s decision to deny the Republicans’ request to block certification of election results in Pennsylvania “was expected.” “It sends a crystal-clear message,” Shapiro said. “It is time for us to move on.” pic.twitter.com/VgIZLjTqoo — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 9, 2020

Blitzer asked Shapiro, "As you heard, the Supreme Court denied the Republican efforts to block the certification of Pennsylvania's election results. What's your reaction to this important decision?"

