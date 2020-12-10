Pennsylvania AG Says Supreme Court Sent ‘Crystal Clear Message’ To Trump: Accept Defeat

Share:

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro said SCOTUS declining to hear a case challenging the election results sent a firm message to President Trump.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that yesterday, the Supreme Court sent a firm message to President Donald Trump: Accept defeat and the incoming Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

The Court declined to hear a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro made his comments on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer.

Blitzer asked Shapiro, “As you heard, the Supreme Court denied the Republican efforts to block the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results. What’s your reaction to this important decision?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.