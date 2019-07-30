Anti-virus software creator McAfee denies hacking Jeffrey Epstein from jail



Anti-virus software creator John McAfee denies he leaked drone footage of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s “orgy island” while behind bars in the Dominican Republic on a firearms possession charge.

In the days following McAfee’s release from jail last week, conspiracy theorists claimed he had tapped the files of the disgraced entrepreneur and was posting drone footage of Epstein’s “orgy island” from his Dominican cell.

On Sunday the eccentric billionaire denied his connection to Epstein.

Conspiracy theorists believe I am operating the drones taking videos of Jeffrey Epstein's island. Hate to throw water on that theory but the last video was posted while I was in jail. I'm good, but not that good. pic.twitter.com/QBFaeoX6dk — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 28, 2019

Anonymous website 4chan started the rumors about the drone footage after McAfee said the CIA attempted to capture him and his wife from their "freedom boat," as reported by Daily Dot.