Jeffrey Epstein was served court papers shortly before he was found injured in jail cell

A day or two before he was found injured in his New York jail cell, Jeffrey Epstein was served with legal papers in connection with a lawsuit to be brought by a woman who has accused him of raping her when she was 15, according to court documents.

NBC News reported July 24 that Epstein, 66, a convicted sex offender who is charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking, had been discovered semiconscious in a fetal position, with marks on his neck, in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

The New York County Sheriff’s Office said in an affidavit that it served Epstein in person with the papers July 22.

The affidavit doesn’t specify what papers were served, but it was filed in connection with a draft lawsuit entered in state Supreme Court in New York County by Jennifer Araoz, who told NBC News this month that she was 14 years old when she was recruited outside her New York City high school to provide sexual massages for Epstein. A year later, she said, “he raped me, forcefully raped me.” – READ MORE