Anti-Trump FBI Agent May Ignore Congressional Subpoena, His Lawyer Says

Embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok may ignore a subpoena demanding his testimony before Congress July 10, his lawyer said Tuesday.

“My client will testify soon, somewhere, sometime. We just got this subpoena today, so I don’t know whether or not we are going to be testifying next Tuesday in front of these two particular House subcommittees,” Aitan Goelman, the attorney for Strzok, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday.

The House Judiciary and House Oversight and Government Reform Committees subpoenaed Strzok on Tuesday to testify at a joint hearing hosted by the committees on July 10.

Strzok, who was a top FBI investigator on the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as the Russia probe, appeared for a closed-door session before both committees June 27. He was quizzed over his involvement in both investigations as well as anti-Trump text messages he exchanged with his mistress, a former FBI attorney named Lisa Page. – READ MORE

