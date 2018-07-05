Can you pass a DHS citizenship test?

The process of naturalization, or legally becoming a U.S. citizen, entails a lengthy application process through the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and is outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

See if you can pass an official USCIS 20-question sample test:

PRACTICE TEST

1. The House of Representatives has how many voting members?

A – 200

B – 441

C – 100

D – 435

2. Name the U.S. war between the North and the South.

A – The War of 1812

B – The Revolutionary War

C – World War I

D – The Civil War

3. During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?

A – The Great Depression

B – Slavery

C – Communism

D – Climate change

4. Name one U.S. territory.

A – Cayman Islands

B – Haiti

C – Bermuda

D – Guam

5. We elect a president for how many years?

A – 2

B – 4

C – 8

D – 10

6. What does the president’s Cabinet do?

A – Makes laws

B – Advises the president

C – Commands the U.S. Armed Forces

D – All of these answers

7. How many justices are on the Supreme Court?

A – 9

B – 10

C – 11

D – 12

8. Who is the “Father of Our Country”?

A – George Washington

B – Abraham Lincoln

C – Thomas Jefferson

D – Patrick Henry

9. Name one problem that led to the Civil War.

A – Oil

B – Slavery

C – Westward expansion

D – Sugar

10. What is one promise you make when you become a United States citizen?

A – Not defend the Constitution and laws of the United States

B – Give up loyalty to other countries

C – Never travel outside the United States

D – Disobey the laws of the United States

11. How old do citizens have to be to vote for president?

A – 21 and older

B – 18 and older

C – 16 and older

D – 35 and older

12. Why do some states have more Representatives than other states?

A – Because the state’s representatives have seniority in the House of Representatives

B – Because of the geographical size of the state

C – Because of the state’s location

D – Because of the state’s population

13. What is the name of the president of the United States now?

A – Mike Pence

B – Barack Obama

C – George W. Bush

D – Donald J. Trump

14 .What does the judicial branch do?

A – Resolves disputes

B – Reviews laws

C – Decides if a law goes against the Constitution

D – All of these answers

15. What ocean is on the East Coast of the United States?

A – Pacific Ocean

B – Arctic Ocean

C – Atlantic Ocean

D – Indian Ocean

16. We elect a U.S. senator for how many years?

A – 4

B – 6

C – 2

D – 10

17. What group of people was taken to America and sold as slaves?

A – Dutch

B – English

C – Canadians

D – Africans

18. In what month do we vote for president?

A – October

B – February

C – November

D – January

19. When was the Constitution written?

A – 1776

B – 1789

C – 1787

D – 1790

20. What was one important thing that Abraham Lincoln did?

A – Saved (or preserved) the Union

B – Established the United Nations

C – Purchased Alaska

D – Declared war on Great Britain

ANSWERS BELOW

1. D- 435

2. D- The Civil War

3. C- Communism

4. D- Guam

5. B- 4

6. B- Advises the president

7. A- 9

8. A- George Washington

9. B- Slavery

10. B- Give up loyalty to other countries

11. B- 18 and older

12. D- Because of the state’s population

13. D- Donald J. Trump

14. D- All of these answers

15. C- Atlantic Ocean

16. B- 6

17. D- Africans

18. C- November

19. C- 1787

20. A- Saved (or preserved) the Union – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1