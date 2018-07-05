Politics
Can you pass a DHS citizenship test?
The process of naturalization, or legally becoming a U.S. citizen, entails a lengthy application process through the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and is outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act.
See if you can pass an official USCIS 20-question sample test:
PRACTICE TEST
1. The House of Representatives has how many voting members?
A – 200
B – 441
C – 100
D – 435
2. Name the U.S. war between the North and the South.
A – The War of 1812
B – The Revolutionary War
C – World War I
D – The Civil War
3. During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?
A – The Great Depression
B – Slavery
C – Communism
D – Climate change
4. Name one U.S. territory.
A – Cayman Islands
B – Haiti
C – Bermuda
D – Guam
5. We elect a president for how many years?
A – 2
B – 4
C – 8
D – 10
6. What does the president’s Cabinet do?
A – Makes laws
B – Advises the president
C – Commands the U.S. Armed Forces
D – All of these answers
7. How many justices are on the Supreme Court?
A – 9
B – 10
C – 11
D – 12
8. Who is the “Father of Our Country”?
A – George Washington
B – Abraham Lincoln
C – Thomas Jefferson
D – Patrick Henry
9. Name one problem that led to the Civil War.
A – Oil
B – Slavery
C – Westward expansion
D – Sugar
10. What is one promise you make when you become a United States citizen?
A – Not defend the Constitution and laws of the United States
B – Give up loyalty to other countries
C – Never travel outside the United States
D – Disobey the laws of the United States
11. How old do citizens have to be to vote for president?
A – 21 and older
B – 18 and older
C – 16 and older
D – 35 and older
12. Why do some states have more Representatives than other states?
A – Because the state’s representatives have seniority in the House of Representatives
B – Because of the geographical size of the state
C – Because of the state’s location
D – Because of the state’s population
13. What is the name of the president of the United States now?
A – Mike Pence
B – Barack Obama
C – George W. Bush
D – Donald J. Trump
14 .What does the judicial branch do?
A – Resolves disputes
B – Reviews laws
C – Decides if a law goes against the Constitution
D – All of these answers
15. What ocean is on the East Coast of the United States?
A – Pacific Ocean
B – Arctic Ocean
C – Atlantic Ocean
D – Indian Ocean
16. We elect a U.S. senator for how many years?
A – 4
B – 6
C – 2
D – 10
17. What group of people was taken to America and sold as slaves?
A – Dutch
B – English
C – Canadians
D – Africans
18. In what month do we vote for president?
A – October
B – February
C – November
D – January
19. When was the Constitution written?
A – 1776
B – 1789
C – 1787
D – 1790
20. What was one important thing that Abraham Lincoln did?
A – Saved (or preserved) the Union
B – Established the United Nations
C – Purchased Alaska
D – Declared war on Great Britain
ANSWERS BELOW
1. D- 435
2. D- The Civil War
3. C- Communism
4. D- Guam
5. B- 4
6. B- Advises the president
7. A- 9
8. A- George Washington
9. B- Slavery
10. B- Give up loyalty to other countries
11. B- 18 and older
12. D- Because of the state’s population
13. D- Donald J. Trump
14. D- All of these answers
15. C- Atlantic Ocean
16. B- 6
17. D- Africans
18. C- November
19. C- 1787
20. A- Saved (or preserved) the Union
This year's Fourth of July holiday commemorates 242 years since the U.S. adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and will once again see thousands of people naturalized as new citizens around the holiday week.