Anti-Trump Book Claimed Conway Never Worked on a Campaign — It Couldn’t Be More Wrong

Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” is already a best-seller. But the credibility of many of Wolff’s claims is being questioned.

In Wolff’s book, he claimed Kellyanne Conway — Donald Trump’s former campaign manager — never worked on a national campaign.

The quote is as follows:

Conway, who had never been involved in a national campaign, and who, before Trump, ran a small-time, down-ballot polling firm, understood full well that, post-campaign, she would now be one of the leading conservative voices on cable news. (IJR)

Conway is no stranger to national politics. She founded the market research firm the Polling Company in 1995, where she worked with dozens of Republican campaigns and PACs for 21 years. Multiple Conway profiles note her extensive work in the national political space.

Pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson noted on Twitter that Conway was a pollster for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s presidential campaign in 2012 and criticized Wolff for framing Conway’s firm as “small-time.” Federal Elections Commission records confirm that the Polling Company received payment from the Newt 2012 presidential campaign committee.

Conway was also the pollster for former Vice President Dan Quayle’s presidential campaign in 1999 when she still went by her maiden name, Fitzpatrick. Conway’s profile on the Polling Company website in 2016 noted that she worked with the Republican National Committee (RNC) as well.

Before she joined the Trump campaign, Conway was involved with other Republican presidential campaigns in the 2016 cycle. Her company worked with a super PAC that supported neurosurgeon Ben Carson’s 2016 presidential campaign in early 2015. She then served as president of a pro-Sen. Ted Cruz super PAC. Conway joined the Trump campaign two months after Cruz dropped out. (DAILY CALLER)

