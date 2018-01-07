Conservatives Tell Congress: Don’t Give Up on Obamacare Repeal

Congressional Republicans girding for what looks to be a tough election year may view wading into another messy fight over health care to be like the film “Groundhog Day” — but restless conservative activists are urging them to do just that.

A pair of letters by two different groups of conservative leaders urge President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to make repealing Obamacare a top agenda item for 2018. The letters add intrigue to a meeting at Camp David this weekend between Trump and top lawmakers, who will plot strategy for the legislative agenda and the midterm elections.

“Americans need relief, and we believe they will hold their representatives accountable at the polls this November,” says a letter to Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum and 11 others signed the letter. (LIFEZETTE)

(12/20/17) President Trump on Wednesday claimed the Republican tax plan “essentially” repeals former President Obama’s signature health-care law.

“When the individual mandate is being repealed, that means ObamaCare is being repealed,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “We have essentially repealed ObamaCare and we will come up with something much better.”

The GOP tax overhaul gets rid of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, which requires almost all Americans to purchase health insurance or pay a fine.

Trump said he refrained from playing up that measure because he was worried about how the news media would report it, but added “now that it’s approved, I can say that.” (THE HILL)

