Anti-Putin journalist who was declared dead shows up at news briefing in Ukraine

A Russian journalist critical of President Vladimir Putin appeared at a press conference in Ukraine on Wednesday after being declared dead on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports Arkady Babchenko attended the event in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, where the head of the Ukrainian Security Service, Vasily Gritsak, revealed that the agency faked Babchenko’s death in an effort to find the individuals who were trying to kill him.

One person was reportedly captured in the operation.

Babchenko thanked everyone who mourned his supposed death, according to the news service.

Authorities announced on Tuesday that Babchenko’s wife discovered him with gunshot wounds at their apartment and he died en route to a Kiev hospital.- READ MORE

