PRO-LIFE WIN: SCOTUS Deals Planned Parenthood A Major Blow

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court struck a blow to Planned Parenthood by rejecting the abortion giant’s request to review an appeals court decision that upholds pro-life legislation concerning abortion pills in Arkansas.

Planned Parenthood was challenging an Arkansas safety measure for pregnant women seeking a pair of abortion pills known as mifepristone, which restricts the unborn child from attaching to the uterine wall, and misopostol, which essentially causes a miscarriage, expelling the unborn child.

The state’s law requires the pregnancy-ending pills to be administered by a doctor who holds “a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital, and would agree to handle and treat complications,” according to the Associated Press.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned the ruling against the pro-life law, put the legislation on hold as Planned Parenthood made their unsuccessful legal challenge. As of Tuesday, Arkansas can enforce the safety measure. – READ MORE

