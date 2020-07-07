Anti-Israel Soros Groups Cash In on Coronavirus Relief Funds

Two anti-Israel groups bankrolled by liberal billionaire George Soros accepted as much as $1.3 million from the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief fund, public records show.

The far-left Middle East advocacy group J Street and the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a pro-Tehran group central to Iran’s propaganda efforts in America, both accepted loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

J Street, which has consistently criticized the Trump administration for its pro-Israel agenda, received between $350,000 to $1 million for its Education Fund, a nonprofit arm that organizes educational initiatives, according to public reporting records. NIAC, a chief proponent of the Iran nuclear deal, accepted between $150,000 to $350,000 from the PPP program. Both organizations accepted the money in April.

J Street and NIAC are both beneficiaries of Soros’s massive funding network, which includes support for Democratic organizations and advocacy groups that seek to delegitimize Israel and boost the Iranian regime. NIAC, for instance, was a centerpiece of the Obama administration’s pro-Iran “echo chamber.” J Street also lobbied in favor of the international accord and continues to sponsor efforts aimed at undermining the pro-Israel community in America. – READ MORE

