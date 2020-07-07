“Racist” College Researcher Ousted After Sharing Study Showing No Racial Bias In Police Shootings

The vice president of Research and Innovation at Michigan State University, physicist Stephen Hsu, has been forced out of his position at the university after daring to show actual facts from a 2019 study that show there to be no racial bias in incidents of police shootings.

Hsu wrote on his blog on Sunday that “The alleged that I am a racist because I interviewed MSU Psychology professor Joe Cesario, who studies police shootings.”

“Cesario’s work…is essential to understanding deadly force and how to improve policing,” Hsu said.

Cesario’s 2019 study found “that the race of the officer doesn’t matter when it comes to predicting whether black or white citizens are shot.”

The conclusion of the study was that “contrary to activist claims and media reports, there is no widespread racial bias in police shootings.”

Cesario’s study was then cited in a June 3 Wall Street Journal op-ed called “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism”. The MSU communications team highlighted the mention of Cesario’s work days later and on June 10, the GEU “blasted” Hsu for sharing the research, claiming that it “did not alight with public statements issued by MSU,” according to blog The Police Tribune.

GEU Vice President Acacia Ackles said: “It is the union’s position that an administrator sharing such views is in opposition to MSU’s statements released supporting the protests and their root cause and aim.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --