Anthony Hopkins Avoids Talking Politics: ‘Actors Are Pretty Stupid’

Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (“Silence of the Lambs”) has no desire to share his politics, conceding that actors are “pretty stupid.”

Speaking with Brad Pitt for Interview Magazine, Hopkins said he often declines the opportunity to share his opinion about the movie industry or world events because it’s “not worth anything.”

“I don’t have any opinions,” he said. “Actors are pretty stupid. My opinion is not worth anything. There’s no controversy for me, so don’t engage me in it, because I’m not going to participate.”

Hopkins added he rarely goes to movies anymore and dislikes what he called "green screen movies," though he did appreciate Brad Pitt's turn in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."