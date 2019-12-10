Biden blames staff, says nobody ‘warned’ him son’s Ukraine job could raise conflict

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed in a new interview that when his son Hunter was a board member of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings while he was in office, no one informed him that it could pose a problem.

Biden insisted again that Hunter did nothing wrong, but this time appeared to fault his staff for not cluing him in that there could be concerns about his son’s involvement with the foreign company that had been under investigation while Biden was in office and dealing with Ukraine policy.

“Nobody warned me about a potential conflict of interest. Nobody warned me about that,” Biden told NPR in a story posted Monday.

State Department official George Kent addressed this during his testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry of President Trump, acknowledging that he told staff members there was concern over the appearance of a conflict of interest, but that no one told the vice president because his older son Beau was suffering from what was ultimately a fatal battle with brain cancer.

“They should have told me,” Biden says now. Hunter’s dealings and the elder Biden’s role ousting a prosecutor looking into Burisma are being used by Trump and his supporters against the now-2020 presidential candidate, even as Trump’s effort to press for an investigation into that conduct has spurred the impeachment inquiry.

“The appearance looked bad and it gave folks like Rudy Giuliani an excuse to come up with a Trumpian kind of defense, while they were violating the Constitution,” Biden said. – READ MORE