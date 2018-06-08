True Pundit

Crime Entertainment Politics

Anthony Bourdain’s Haunting Tweet Weeks Before His Suicide About How Hillary Clinton’s Goons Harassed Him

Posted on by
Share:

What in the world was Anthony Bourdain referring to when he said — just weeks ago — he had been harassed by Hillary Clinton’s goons “And it ain’t fun?”

Bourdain reportedly took his own life on Friday. He was 61.

Haunting. Bourdain was found Friday after reportedly hanging himself.

It’s no secret that people who cross the Clinton’s wind up dead … mostly from suicide. Just this week, famous designer and Clinton Foundation member, Kate Spade reportedly killed herself. Spade hung herself as well, NYPD officials said. Are Spade’s and Bourdain’s deaths both coincidences?

Seems beyond suspicious. The last thing we need are more conspiracy stories but any good detective would question what has transpired this week.

Something here is amiss.

Back in October of 2017, CNN’s Bourdain made statements regarding Harvey Weinstein, suggesting Hillary Clinton had to know of his history of being a sexual predator. Bourdain’s girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, accused Weinstein of raping her.

The tweet angered Hillary spokesman, Brian Fallon. He took to Twitter to tell Bourdain to “eat a scorpion.” Many other Clinton winged monkeys followed suit.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN Host Who Was Bullied On Twitter By Clinton Staffer Hangs Self
CNN Host Who Was Bullied On Twitter By Clinton Staffer Hangs Self

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdai…

New Media Central New Media Central
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: