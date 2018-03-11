Another Husband-Wife Team Linked to Fusion GPS Found in Russia Collusion Probe

Investigators on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence appear to have uncovered a second husband-wife team who provided a conduit for opposition research by Fusion GPS into the highest levels of former President Barack Obama’s White House.

Shailagh Murray (shown above), a former Obama policy adviser who previously served as deputy chief of staff and communications director for then-Vice President Joe Biden, is married to Neil King Jr. — who works for the shadowy Washington, D.C.-based opposition research firm that hired former British spy Christopher Steele, according to Fox News.

Murray and King both worked for The Wall Street Journal, while Murray also was at The Washington Post during her career. Fusion GPS was founded by Glenn Simpson, another former Wall Street Journal reporter.

House intelligence panel chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is asking Murray a series of questions regarding her knowledge of the Steele dossier, its funding, and how it came to be used by federal officials spying on the Trump campaign.

She and a second former Biden aide, Colin Kahl, have been sent questionnaires, according to Fox News. Should either of them decline to respond to those queries, the intelligence committee will seek to compel their answers.

Committee investigators see parallels between the Murray-King duo and that of Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, whose husband Bruce was deputy associate attorney general during the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

