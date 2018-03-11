‘Wolf of Wall Street’ film company to pay $60M settlement

The production company behind the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street” will pay the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims that it benefited from a massive Malaysian corruption scandal.

The deal between prosecutors and Red Granite Pictures Inc. was approved Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The case was part of an effort to recover more than $1 billion prosecutors said was stolen from a Malaysian-owned investment fund. The Department of Justice said the money-laundering scheme was intended to enrich top-level officials of the fund, including some close to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Money was diverted from the fund to buy properties in New York and California, a $35 million jet, art by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, and a $260 million yacht. – READ MORE

