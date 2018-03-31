Another FBI Agent Charged With Leaking Classified Info

A former FBI agent has been charged by the Department of Justice with “knowingly and willfully” leaking classified documents to a news organization.

According to NPR, former Minnesota FBI agent Terry Albury was charged this week with two counts of leaking classified information, including documents that detail how the FBI uses “race and religion” to profile potential targets.

The information itself was leaked to the news outlet The Intercept between February 2016 and Jan. 31, 2017.

Albury was charged with “felony information,” which experts say points to the fact that he will most likely plead guilty, The Associated Press reported. – READ MORE

