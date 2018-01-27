ANOTHER African Leader Praises Trump: ‘I Wanted To Thank You’

Rwandan President Paul Kagame praised President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting at the world economic forum in Davos Switzerland Friday.

“I wanted to thank you for the support we have received from you, personal, and your administration. And we’re looking forward to also working with the United States at the level of the African Union, where we are tightening out reforms of the African Union, so that we get our act together to do the right things,” Kagame said to the president. “I thank you very much.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

While people across the world condemned President Donald Trump for his comments about African nations, the president of Uganda praised him.

“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said after an apology was issued for Trump’s recent comments that African nations were “s—hole countries,” according to The Associated Press.

He added, “I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”

The Ugandan president is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and called Trump an honest man during his State of the Nation address, the AP reported.

Uganda’s speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, did not agree with Museveni and said Trump’s remark was “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting.” – READ MORE