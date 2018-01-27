America Is ‘Open for Business,’ Trump Tells Global Leaders

President Donald Trump told world leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps Friday that the United States is back, “open for business,” surging economically — and ready to take on new business investment from around the world.

“The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America,” Trump told world leaders at the forum in Davos, Switzerland. “There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business, and we are competitive once again.”

Trump said the United States seeks reciprocal trade deals that are fair for everybody, but the United States would not be the world’s sucker anymore.

“We will enforce our trade laws and restore integrity to the trading system,” said Trump. “Only by insisting on fair and reciprocal trade can we create a system that works not just for the U.S. but for all nations.” – READ MORE

Donald Trump departed the White House in Marine One on a quiet night in the nation’s capitol late Wednesday night. About 10 hours later he arrived in Davos, Switzerland surrounded by snow and the photos are downright incredible.

The president and many of the other world leaders have gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Trump will meet with several of the leaders in attendance on Thursday before delivering a speech at the forum on Friday. – READ MORE