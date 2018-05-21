Politics TV
Ann Coulter on Democrats Defending MS-13 Gang: ‘They Hate This Country and Want to Replace Us’ (VIDEO)
New York Times Best-selling Author And Populist Conservative Columnist Ann Coulter Says Democrats “hate This Country” And “want To Replace” American Citizens With Foreign Nationals.
After President Trump called MS-13 gang members “animals” during a White House roundtable on sanctuary city policies, the media establishment and Democrats across the country began denouncing the president’s attack on the violent El Salvadorian gang, as Breitbart News reported.
Coulter, during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Waters, says the left’s position on national immigration policy is centered around the concept that foreigners are inherently better than American citizens. – READ MORE
