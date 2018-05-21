Top Dem Pollster: ‘Very Real Risk’ Millennials Won’t Turn Out for Left in ’18

Stanley Greenberg, One Of The Top Democratic Pollsters, Warned That There Is A “very Real Risk” That Young Voters Will Not Turn Out For Democrats In The 2018 Midterm Elections.

Greenberg’s remarks to the Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein this week underscores how the left is getting more worried that the so-called “blue wave” they once took for granted may not materialize in November.

As Brownstein noted, Greenberg’s remarks would not have worried Democrats six months ago when Democrats “held an advantage across the age spectrum when voters were asked which party they preferred in the midterm elections.” But recent polling has shown that the left’s advantage had significantly dissipated.

A recent CNN midterm poll, for instance, found that Democrats only have a three-point advantage over Republicans, as the percentage of Americans who think things are going “well” in America is at its highest since 2007. – READ MORE

