Andrew Gillum’s Staffer Fired for Tweeting in Favor of Trump’s Execution

A staffer working for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was fired for tweeting in favor of President Trump’s execution, and wearing a shirt labeling states that voted for Trump “Dumbf**kistan.”

Manny Orozco-Ballestas, the 24-year-old who used to work as a youth outreach staffer for the socialist Democratic candidate, posted a series tweets in 2012 and 2013 bashing Republicans and discussing things of a sexually graphic nature, the Tampa Bay Timesreported.

“You need to be executed,” read one of his tweets referring to the president. In another tweet, Orozco-Ballestas reportedly engaged in fat-shaming, saying, “If you’re weighing 300 pounds+ maybe it’s a good idea you stop posting all that fattening food pics on [Instagram]!”

But it was an Instagram photo of an explicit T-shirt mocking Trump-voting states that eventually led to Orozco-Ballestas’ ouster.

The Florida Republican Party immediately implored Gillum to fire his staffer over the tweet. – READ MORE

Newly-unearthed comments made by Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s running mate raise serious concerns about Gillum’s ever-mounting ties to blatant anti-Semitism.

Gillum selected 39-year-old Chris King, a progressive businessman from Orlando, in early September to be his lieutenant governor running mate.

In an article written by Jonathan Tilove, King complained about losing an election where he was running to be the president of the Harvard Undergraduate Council by blaming Jews.

“This could have never happened in the South,” King said. “I was nailed to the cross. And most of the editorial staff that was so hard on me, the vast majority were Jewish.” – READ MORE