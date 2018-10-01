California becomes first state requiring women to sit on corporate boards

California on Sunday became the first state to require publicly traded companies to have women on their boards of directors.

Gov. Jerry Brown (D) said in a statement to the California State Senate that he was signing the bill because “it’s high time that corporate boards” include women.

“Given all the special privileges that corporations have enjoyed for so long, it’s high time that corporate boards include the people who constitute more than half the ‘persons’ in America,” he said.

The bill requires publicly-held corporations in California to have at least one woman on their boards by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, the bill requires corporations to have two women on their boards for boards with five directors and three women for boards with six or more directors.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested 150 criminal and previously deported illegal aliens across the Los Angeles, California region this week.

ICE officials say about 40 percent of the illegal aliens arrested in the sweep had been previously released by state or local officials in accordance with California’s “sanctuary state” policy, which gives safe haven and shelter to all illegal aliens, including those with criminal convictions.

About 90 percent of the illegal aliens arrested by ICE had criminal convictions

"The state laws preventing ICE from working in the jails is significantly impacting public safety by letting serious repeat offenders back out onto our streets," ICE official Thomas Giles said in a statement.