Andrew Gillum Targets Enfranchised Felons in 2020 Florida Voter Drive

Failed gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has unveiled plans to register enfranchised felons as part of one-million voter drive in Flordia aimed at thwarting President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the crucial swing state in the 2020 presidential election.

Gillum, who lost a bid to be the governor of Flordia to Republican Ron DeSantis last November, told supporters at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Wednesday that Democrats must now engage voters ahead of the 2020 Presidential Primary. “What is happening in Washington, D.C., is not normal,” he said. “We can deny Donald Trump a second term right here in the state of Florida.”

The former Tallahassee mayor is calling the voter registration drive “Bring it Home Florida,” a political action group named after his 2018 campaign slogan.

“Voter registration is red flag No. 1,” Gillum said in an interview with Politico, adding, “We’ve got over 3 million people eligible to vote, and that’s to say nothing of the 1.4 million returning citizens.”

Florida Democrat Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said voter registration is a "top priority" and that the party wants to "set our nominee up for success on day one of the general election."