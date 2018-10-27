The Democratic nominee in Florida’s gubernatorial race, Andrew Gillum, failed to dismiss rumors that he is the “anti-police” candidate after saying that law enforcement officers go “too far” whenever they draw their weapons.

Speaking on the podcast “Pod Save America,” Gillum said he’s not “anti-police” but rather for “police accountability,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Law enforcement society cannot work and, quite frankly, law enforcement cannot do its job if it does not have a trusting relationship with the community,” Gillum said.

"At the time that a law enforcement official has to go to a weapon, to a gun, to a baton, to a Taser," then they've already gone "too far by their very presence," he added, according to The Beacon.