    True Pundit

    Technology

    Plane disappears off South Carolina coast, FAA says

    Posted on by
    Share:

    A plane went missing Thursday while en route to the Bahamas from South Carolina and search and rescuers were investigating to determine its whereabouts.

    The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported.

    The plane vanished from radar around 11:30 a.m. and disappeared around 110 miles east of Charleston, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The aircraft reported “an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the [Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.]

    The Coast Guard said the search would continue through Thursday night by ship, while aircraft would rejoin the search at first light Friday morning.- READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: