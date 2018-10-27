Plane disappears off South Carolina coast, FAA says

A plane went missing Thursday while en route to the Bahamas from South Carolina and search and rescuers were investigating to determine its whereabouts.

FAA Statement: Officials are searching for a missing #Piper PA-31 #aircraft about 100 miles southeast of #Charleston, SC. Check with @USCGSoutheast for more information. — The FAA (@FAANews) October 25, 2018

The Piper PA-31 Navajo, a twin-engine aircraft, departed from Robert. F Swinnie Airport in Georgetown County, Fox affiliate WHNS-TV reported.

The plane vanished from radar around 11:30 a.m. and disappeared around 110 miles east of Charleston, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The aircraft reported “an in-flight emergency, lost contact on radar and notified the [Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.]

The Coast Guard said the search would continue through Thursday night by ship, while aircraft would rejoin the search at first light Friday morning.