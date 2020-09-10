Andrew Cuomo Rants: ‘Donald Trump Caused The COVID Outbreak In New York’

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ranted, “Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” then immediately chanted again, “Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York.”

Cuomo’s rant against Trump began, “Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York. Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York. That is a fact. It’s a fact that he admitted and the CDC admitted and Fauci admitted. The China virus, the China virus, the China virus. It was not the China virus. It was the European virus that came to New York. They missed it. They missed it. The China virus went to Europe. It got on a plane. It went to Europe. They never even thought of the possibility. And then three million Europeans got on the plane and came to New York and they brought the virus.

“January, they brought the virus,” Cuomo continued. “February, they brought the virus. March, they brought the virus and in mid-March the federal government does a travel ban from Europe. Mid-March, too little too late, Mr. President. He caused the COVID outbreak in New York. Donald Trump and his incompetent CDC and his incompetent NIH and his incompetent Department of Homeland Security. Department of Homeland Security, we’re going to protect the people of this nation. We’re not going to let the immigrants come across the Southern border. We’re going to create a wall. Why didn’t you stop the virus? The virus killed many more Americans than anything you were worried about on the Southern border. This nation loses more people per day to COVID than any nation on the globe. Do you hear that point? We lose more people per day to COVID than any nation on the globe. You know who did that? Donald Trump’s incompetence.” – READ MORE

