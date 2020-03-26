Andrew Cuomo: NY Has 15 Times Coronavirus Cases of CA Because ‘We Welcome People’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state was getting hit hardest in the United States because of their welcoming spirit.

Cuomo noted that New York had 15 times the coronavirus cases of California and other states and offered his opinion about why that was the case.

“Because we welcome people from across the globe,” he said. “We have people coming here, we have people who came here from China, who came here from Italy, who came here from all across the globe.”

Cuomo said that he believed that the virus was in New York City long before people even knew it was a problem.

“I had no doubt that the virus was here much earlier than we even know,” he said. “And I have no doubt that the virus was here much earlier than it was in any other state, because those people come here first.” – READ MORE

