Walmart Coronavirus ‘Licker’ Arrested, Charged With Terrorist Threat

A 26-year-old man’s coronavirus-themed social media video, where he filmed himself licking various deodorants in a Virginia Walmart, has landed him an arrest and a charge of terrorist threat.
In the video that was taped on March 11, Cody Lee Pfister asks viewers, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” before licking deodorant sticks out for purchase.
Pfister was charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“Pfister ‘knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed,’ court documents state, adding that he acted ‘with reckless disregard of the risk causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion’ of Walmart,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday.
The 26-year-year reportedly has a healthy rap sheet, previously pleaded guilty to burglary and stealing a firearm in 2013, and pleaded guilty to a 2016 charge of disorderly conduct. Moreover, “Two years later, Pfister pleaded guilty in circuit court to driving while intoxicated, and was given probation,” the report added. “Pfister violated probation and was given jail time, according to court records.” – READ MORE
