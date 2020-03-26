Walmart Coronavirus ‘Licker’ Arrested, Charged With Terrorist Threat

A 26-year-old man’s coronavirus-themed social media video, where he filmed himself licking various deodorants in a Virginia Walmart, has landed him an arrest and a charge of terrorist threat.

In the video that was taped on March 11, Cody Lee Pfister asks viewers, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” before licking deodorant sticks out for purchase.

Pfister was charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.