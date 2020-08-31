And Just Like That, Joe Biden and the Democrats Stopped Liking Riots

For the better part of the past three months, neighborhoods of Portland, Oregon, Minnesota, Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Kenosha and other cities and states – all run by Democrats – have been on fire.

The police killing of George Floyd started the fire, but, as an old Japanese saying goes, “Fire always makes room for itself.”

The “fire” is spreading like a metastic cancer. It is intentionally set in places where it is allowed to flourish and spread. It runs wild and unabated under the Democrats who oversee those towns and cities.

Seattle’s Jenny Durkan, Minneapolis’s Jacob Frey, Portland’s Ted Wheeler, Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago fan the flames. They make excuses for murder in St. Louis and the constant assault of local and federal officers in Portland. They hate the president so much they won’t take help from him as a point of pride, salving their own egos while their cities are looted “for reparations,” pillaged for “social justice” and set on fire to leave a sick mark of “accomplishment.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --