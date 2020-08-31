More than 70 Face Federal Charges Amid Violence in Portland

Arson, damaging government property, and assaulting a federal officer are among the charges 74 people face for violence and mayhem committed in Portland, Ore., over the past three months, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Federal authorities have arrested some 100 people in Portland since the end of May, as anti-police protests have regularly given way to what DOJ called “vandalism and destruction.” Of those, 74 face federal felonies, misdemeanors, and citations. Hundreds more have been arrested by state and local law enforcement looking to reestablish order.

“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,” U.S. attorney Billy J. Williams said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners are expeditiously working with local and state law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute these individuals that are disrupting the rule of law in our communities and physically attacking our law enforcement officers and destroying property. Violent agitators not only delay real reform, but make our community less safe by keeping law enforcement from responding to other critical calls for service.” – READ MORE

