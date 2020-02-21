Amy Klobuchar: DACA Illegal Aliens ‘Are Our Future’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) says the roughly 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are the “future” of the United States.

During NBC News’s 2020 Democrat Debate on Wednesday evening, Klobuchar said that “our future” in the U.S. is hinging on the millions of illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for DACA.

“The DREAMers are our future,” Klobuchar said. “The DREAMers are so important in Nevada, and the best way we can get this done is to beat Donald Trump, but it’s to pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

A DACA amnesty, as Klobuchar supports, would put more citizen children of illegal aliens — known as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare, as Breitbart News reported, while American taxpayers would be left potentially with a $26 billion bill. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --