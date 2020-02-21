New law in Cambridge, Mass., protects illegals from ICE by instructing police not to arrest unlicensed drivers

In a move to shield illegal immigrants from U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, a new law passed by the city council in Cambridge, Massachusetts, instructs police not to arrest illegal immigrants who are caught driving without a license.

The law, called the “Welcoming Community Ordinance,” was unanimously passed by the council and is set to be added to the city’s municipal code, WFXT-TV reported.

Under the ordinance, Cambridge police are now directed to summons unlicensed drivers rather than arrest them. If an unlicensed driver is arrested, they would be subject to fingerprinting, which in turn would create a record accessible to federal immigration enforcement agents. A court summons, on the other hand, makes it more difficult for ICE to track down the individual.

“We need to protect our community members from a federal government that’s out of control,” said Quinton Zondervan, a Cambridge City Council member. “There are no other reasons for the police to arrest someone, give them a court summons instead, which keeps them out of the clutches of the Trump administration.” – READ MORE

