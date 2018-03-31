Amnesty Pimp Jorge Ramos Says Trump Voters are Racist; Plans to Leave $6 Million Miami Mansion To Move Back to Mexico

In the midst of wrapping up a media tour hawking his latest book and on the heels of what he considers – because of the election of Donald Trump – the ‘worst time’ of his 35 years in the United States, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos now says he’s pining to return to Mexico.

In an extensive interview with Spanish-language television personality Jaime Bayly, Ramos, who turned 60 this month, confessed he would like to live in Mexico again, at least “for a while.” “I would like to return to the country I left,” Ramos said with evident nostalgia, calling his desire to return to his homeland “a pending assignment.”

Bayly also singularly succeeded in both confronting – and getting the Univision anchor to admit – that the type of journalism Ramos practices includes activism, specifically when it comes to U.S. immigration policy.

By day, Jorge Ramos is Univision’s hard-charging illegal immigration advocate who detests the idea of President Donald Trump’s border wall while he poses as a news reporter. By night, Ramos retires to his exclusive Island home in Miami where he is surrounded by multiple bodies of water, wrought-iron fences and a 20-foot wall of concrete and shrubbery that guard his $6 million mansion.

The massive hedge wall in front of the Ramos estate almost eclipses the entire frontage of the structure.

The man who champions the impoverished immigrant and open borders lives in wealth-ridden seclusion, just steps from an exclusive Miami yacht club which he can boat to from his back yard dock which abuts his swimming pool. And just to rub it in to Mexicans who sit on top of moving trains cars to trek to the United States, Ramos’ mansion is on a cul-de-sac on the exclusive island.

As we suspected, Ramos is another celebrity who lives by the credo: Do as I say, not as I do.

By the way, Ramos is worth somewhere between $25 million and $275 million USD, depending on which ex wife you ask.

That’s a lot of pesos.

Behold utter poverty:

