Amid increasing calls for mandatory vaccines, critics note past anti-vax rhetoric by press, Dems

Media critics have unearthed “anti-vaccine” rhetoric from prominent Democrats and liberal pundits amid calls for more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine and even make it mandatory.

In recent weeks, liberal networks have offered guests and analysts platforms to demand mandatory vaccines.

“It is time to impose vaccine mandates and passports,” CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer said last month. His comments were followed by CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen , who suggested life “needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated.”

Conservative commentator Drew Holden provided a thread of Democrats and media members last year who he felt undermined vaccine confidence while President Donald Trump was still in the White House.

Apparently this has been a topic lately so here’s a reminder that I’ve got a whole thread on Democrats and corporate media undermining confidence in the vaccine: https://t.co/BoWPtwUi3w — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 18, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris was perhaps the most notable person to cast doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines developed under Operation Warp Speed, saying last year she didn’t “trust” the president during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump … I will not take his word for it,” Harris told Bash last year when asked if she would get the shot. – READ MORE

