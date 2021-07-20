Poll: Majority of Americans Not Confident Kamala Harris Is Ready for Presidency

Nearly half of Democratic voters not confident Harris could handle presidency

A majority of Americans are not confident that Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to be president, according to a national poll of likely voters.

The poll, conducted this month by the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States, found 64 percent of Americans lack confidence in Harris’s readiness to replace President Joe Biden based on her performance as vice president thus far. Fifty-nine percent of Americans are not confident at all about Harris’s readiness. The nationwide poll captured more than a thousand voters’ opinions with a 3 percent margin of error.

The majority of Democratic respondents still viewed the vice president favorably, but it was closely split. Fifty-two percent were confident in Harris, and 43 percent lacked confidence.

Polls conducted during the Trump administration showed greater public confidence in then-vice president Mike Pence. A Rasmussen poll from April 2017, during Pence’s first year in office, showed 63 percent of likely voters, and 40 percent of Democrats, thought Pence was “qualified to assume the responsibilities of the presidency.”- READ MORE

