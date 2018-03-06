Americans Shut Down Democrats’ Global Warming Obsession With Bombshell Stats

If Democrats take control of Congress and the White House in 2020, only six percent of likely voters think they should focus on fighting global warming, according to a new poll.

A poll of likely voters found “31 percent said they would want Democrats to focus on health care,” Vox reported of a new poll by Civis Analytics, which was formed by former Obama campaign staffers.

“Guns were the second most cited issue, at 15 percent, followed by immigration (14 percent), deficit reduction (11 percent), and climate change (only 6 percent),” Vox reported of the poll.

Only infrastructure and election reform ranked lower for voters.

Pollsters found “very liberal respondents” were more likely to want a Democratic-controlled government to go after climate change and guns, but health care still ranked as a top priority. – READ MORE

