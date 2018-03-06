WATCH: Maxine Waters promises reparations in ‘stump speech for 2020’

If Democrats win back the House in 2018, Maxine Waters is promising financial reparations for black Americans.

During an appearance in Selma, Alabama on Saturday, Waters appeared alongside CNN commentator Angela Rye.

Waters took her time to — what else — attack President Trump, criticizing him for his alleged connections to Russia.

“He’s a bully — he has a bully mentality,” Waters said of Trump.

“We need someone in the presidency who not only has good sense but understands diplomacy and understands what we need to do to have peace in this world so we can all look forward to the possibility that we’re someday going to have a world that’s about peace and justice and respect for individual liberty,” Water said.

“Is that your stump speech for 2020?” Rye asked.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1