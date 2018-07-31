Americans Roast Eric Holder After He Shares a Photo of FDR to Justify His Border Views

Former Attorney General Eric Holder took to Twitter to express his concern over the treatment of families held at the border.

Holder tweeted, “Return ALL of the separated children,” with a quote from Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt:

“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.”

Return ALL of the separated children. pic.twitter.com/BCy0NJSNdE — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 29, 2018

Many history buffs were quick to remind the former attorney general of Roosevelt’s treatment of Japanese-Americans during the Second World War. Roosevelt forced U.S. citizens into Internment Camps because of their Japanese ethnicity.

you are quoting the man who kept families together in concentration camps https://t.co/Zts6XQleDM — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 30, 2018

As expected, many turned to Twitter to roast Holder for his historical blunder. – READ MORE

During a meeting with Democrats in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was asked if he would consider running for president. Holder reportedly responded, “Am I interested it? Yeah, I’m interested!”

Holder also said he’d first have to discuss it with his family and probably wouldn’t decide until early 2019, CNN reported.

The comments fell in line with what Holder told late night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert on Monday: “I’m thinking about it.”

Holder, the nation’s top law enforcement official during the President Barack Obama-era, has dropped hints about a presidential run since March. Holder faced a number of controversies while serving as attorney general, including some relating to the First Amendment.

Currently, Holder is raising money for Democrats while traveling the nation as the head of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. – READ MORE

