Twitter’s censorship problem looks like it’s here to stay.

The company faced a sharp backlash last week after a Vice News investigation revealed that Twitter was hiding several prominent Republicans from its search bar.

At the center of the company’s censorship problem is its decision to penalize “bad-faith actors,” who aren’t actually in violation of any rules but still threaten “healthy conversation.”

Much the sorting between good and bad actors on Twitter is done by an algorithm which takes into account criteria like whom you follow and tweet at, and who follows and tweets at you.

Twitter didn’t penalize the congressmen because of anything they said, but because the “wrong” accounts were engaging with their tweets, two Twitter executives conceded in a blog post Thursday. The Republicans were guilty of being followed by the wrong people.

The company is still burying accounts it deems “bad-faith actors,” while remaining opaque about who does or doesn’t fit that classification — and which accounts follow or retweet you are still part of the criteria.

Twitter, which once described itself as the “free speech wing of the free speech party,” has aggressively stepped up its speech policing in other ways.

The company in June acquired Smyte, a tech company whose specialties include fighting cyberbullying, “hate speech” and trolling. Twitter’s third-party partners include the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-wing nonprofit known for labeling pedestrian conservative organizations as “hate groups.” – READ MORE

Kim Dotcom and Thomas Paine had a conversation over the weekend where the internet entrepreneur confirmed he is currently building a new social media platform to rival the totalitarian duo of Twitter and Facebook.

“It’s true and it’s going to be great,” Kim Dotcom told True Pundit. “Make Social Media Great Again.”

Previously, Kim Dotcom stated he was considering building the next big social media product to compete against the left-leaning and anti-Conservative Facebook and Twitter. Now, he said, that build out is a reality.

And it is in demand. Ask any Conservative. Or Dotcom.

“US tech companies are selling out their users to the Deep State,” Dotcom told True Pundit. “And they engage in opinion manipulation by censorship and promotion of their political biases. They have been exposed.

Their days are numbered. Social media sites that protect users, respect privacy and free speech are coming. I’m working on a Twitter replacement.”

Weeks ago Dotcom was merely considering building a new social media platform. It was conceptual but a possibility.

“All it takes is a real alternative with real privacy protection and zero censorship from a trusted source and Twitter will become the next MySpace, an online ghost town,” he tweeted.

Dotcom conducted a Twitter poll asking his 732,000 followers whether Twitter was “in bed with the deep state” and 89% of just under 20,000 voters responded yes.

But on Sunday Dotcom said the project is well underway.

“Exciting times,” he told True Pundit.

Godspeed.

