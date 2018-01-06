While Most Americans Were Hiding From the Cold, Look What VP Mike Pence Was Doing Outside (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the “bomb cyclone” hurled toward the East Coast and temperatures all across the U.S. dropped to extremely low, some negative, temperatures, Vice President Mike Pence was outside honoring a fallen soldier named Mihail Golin.

Sgt. 1st Class Golin’s casket arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday.

Golin died on January 1, 2018, in eastern Afghanistan during a battle in the Achin district of the Nangarhar Province. Four other soldiers were injured, two in stable condition and two recovering quickly and returning to duty. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *