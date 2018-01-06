Politics TV
While Most Americans Were Hiding From the Cold, Look What VP Mike Pence Was Doing Outside (VIDEO)
As the “bomb cyclone” hurled toward the East Coast and temperatures all across the U.S. dropped to extremely low, some negative, temperatures, Vice President Mike Pence was outside honoring a fallen soldier named Mihail Golin.
Sgt. 1st Class Golin’s casket arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday.
Golin died on January 1, 2018, in eastern Afghanistan during a battle in the Achin district of the Nangarhar Province. Four other soldiers were injured, two in stable condition and two recovering quickly and returning to duty. – READ MORE
