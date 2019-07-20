‘America: Love It or Leave It’: Pastor says he’ll keep church sign up amid President Trump’s ‘go back’ remarks to leftist congresswomen

Pastor E. W. Lucas of Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox, Virginia, has been changing out the church’s roadside sign — typically to reflect his upcoming sermons — since 1979, WSET-TV reported.

And this time he told the station he had it mind to “make some remarks regarding the situation in Washington.”

Then he said the phrase “just came to me. I just said, ‘America? I love it. If you don’t love it, leave it,” WSET said.

Now the church sign reads, “America: Love it or Leave It” — and just like that it’s getting attention well beyond Appomattox, as even the Associated Press has taken note of the sign.

The situation in the nation’s capital is presumably related to accusations of racism against President Donald Trump after he challenged progressive Democratic congresswomen who criticize America to “go back” to the countries “from which they came.” – READ MORE