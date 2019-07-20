Dem Socialist Salazar Used Trust Fund Money to Fund Her Campaign

New financial disclosures show that Julia Salazar, a New York state senator who campaigned as a democratic socialist, dipped deeply into her trust fund to fund her campaign.

The freshman lawmaker filed papers stating the trust was worth $10 million, according to the New York Post. She later claimed the original number was an error, and that the trust was only worth $400,000, citing a clerical mistake on her part.

Salazar withdrew $18,000 from the fund during her campaign and told the Postthat she needed the money to cover her living expenses while taking leave from work.

“The $18,000 was used to support myself, because I had to stop working in order to campaign, and I had to go on unpaid leave,” she said. “Basically seven months of living expenses on top of savings that I had from working.” – READ MORE

