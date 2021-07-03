Ambush attacks on police officers up 91% in 2021 compared to last year, group says

Ambush attacks on law enforcement officers nationwide are up 91% year to date compared to 2020, a police group said Thursday.

The National Fraternal Order of Police found that 51 law enforcement officers were shot, 13 of whom died, in 40 ambush-style attacks as of June 30, a 91% jump from the same time last year. In all of 2020, there were 48 ambush-style attacks, which left 60 officers wounded, 12 fatally, according to the group’s 2020 summary.

Meanwhile, 150 officers were shot as of Wednesday night and 28 have been killed by gunfire so far this year, the FOP’s statistics found.

The group is warning against what it is calling a “surge in violence against the brave men and women of law enforcement.”

Just Wednesday, two Atlanta police officers were responding to reports of shots fired in the city’s Midtown neighborhood when they were ambushed, officials said. – READ MORE

