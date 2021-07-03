Trump Says He’s Made Up His Mind About 2024 Presidency

Former President Donald Trump said that he has made up his mind on whether he will run for president again in 2024, but didn’t say if he would nor not.

Trump was asked about the prospect of running for president by Fox News’s Sean Hannity during an event on Wednesday night.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process—or—let me ask you this, without giving the answer—what the answer is—have you made up your mind?” Hannity asked the former president.

Trump only said, “Yes.”

Cheers and applause from the crowd then ensued.

In recent days, Trump has seemingly re-inserted himself into the national political conversation—months after he left office and after his social media accounts were banned.

The single-word response came just days after Trump held his first campaign-style rally in Ohio to support his former aide, Max Miller, in a GOP primary race against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year.- READ MORE

