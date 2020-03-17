Amazon to hire 100K workers to keep up with surge of orders during coronavirus outbreak

Amazon on Monday announced plans to hire 100,000 new workers in the U.S. to keep up with a surge of orders from people confined to their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Seattle-based company said this weekend that a steep increase of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores – all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --