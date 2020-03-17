Trump, Cuomo Spar Over Coronavirus Response: ‘You Have to Do Something’

The week started with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) offering rare praise of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“The fairness dictates that kudos where kudos are due, and here the vice president and the President responded very quickly. So, I want to thank them for that,” Cuomo said on Monday while speaking about the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak of the virus in the state.

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

But, within hours, Trump accused Cuomo of not doing enough to handle the coronavirus outbreak in New York.

“Just had a very good teleconference with Nation’s Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to ‘do more.’ – READ MORE

