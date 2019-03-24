Alyssa Milano urges Hollywood to boycott Georgia over ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill

Alyssa Milano urged Hollywood film companies to boycott Georgia after the state Senate passed the bill that would ban abortions once a doctor detects a heartbeat in a fetus.

The “Insatiable” star tweeted Friday that the new “heartbeat bill” would “strip women of their bodily autonomy.” The Georgia Senate passed the bill earlier that day, which would limit abortions to six weeks after conception unless the pregnancy was conceived through rape or incest.

“There are over 20 productions shooting in GA & the state just voted to strip women of their bodily autonomy. Hollywood! We should stop feeding GA economy. #HB481IsBadForBusiness,” tweeted Milano, who is currently filming in the state for season 2 of Netflix’s “Insatiable.”

Georgia’s current law allows abortions to be performed up to 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The bill will allow rape and incest victims to have an abortion up to 20 weeks but would require them to file an official police report, 11 Alive reported. –READ MORE